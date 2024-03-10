Argument spurs shooting that kills two men Sunday morning in Kansas City, police say

Two men died following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City.

Officers responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Independence Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man who had been shot lying in a parking lot, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Police found another man who had been shot inside a nearby business. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe an argument inside the business spurred the shooting.

The killings were the 23rd and 24th homicides in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, there had been 25 homicides.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS.