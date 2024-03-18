Argument precedes shooting at Plain Township apartment balcony

PLAIN TWP. ‒ A 24-year-old was grazed by a gunshot early Sunday as he stood on the balcony of his apartment in the 4200 block of Orchard Dale Drive NW, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said.

A 22-year-old suspect from Tuscarawas County's Lawrence Township, between Zoar and Bolivar, was charged with felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises in connection with the shooting, which was reported at 12:29 a.m.

Maier said the incident remains under investigation. Witnesses reported hearing more than one shot, but the exact number was unknown on Monday.

The suspect is in the Stark County Jail awaiting arraignment Tuesday morning in Canton Municipal Court. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

Maier said the incident followed an argument that occurred among the victim and two women, one of whom was his girlfriend. The other woman was her girlfriend. The women were in the parking lot of the apartment building talking with the suspect when the victim went onto the balcony of his apartment, where he was shot.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton for treatment. Maier said his injury was minor and not life-threatening.

