Argument over dishwashing ends with Fayetteville man shot in the back, police say

A Fayetteville woman is accused of shooting a man in the back last week after the two argued over dishwashing.

Sonya Maria Ruiz, 35, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, malicious assault in secret, discharging a firearm in an enclosed area to incite fear and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. She allegedly shot Robert Crayton, 35, on May 9 at home on Tolgate Road.

According to an arrest warrant, after arguing with Crayton, Ruiz allegedly retrieved a handgun and shot him multiple times in the back. Two roommates who heard dishes breaking and the gunshots took the victim to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The record states Ruiz called 911 and said she shot Crayton multiple times because he attacked her.

The victim reportedly told police he was shot in the back as he stood at the kitchen sink washing the dishes, court records state.

The record notes that the bullet entrance wounds conflicted with Ruiz's contention that she shot Crayton as he walked toward her.

Officers recovered a Glock 19 and found four 9 mm shell casings in the kitchen. The location of the shell casings also conflicted with Ruiz's statement that the shooting happened in a hallway, according to the warrant.

Ruiz was arrested later that night and remained in the Cumberland County jail Thursday with bail set at $250,000, jail records show.

If released on bail, she will be placed on electronic monitoring and is prohibited from being within 100 feet of the victim; possessing a firearm; or entering a pawn shop, according to a magistrate's order.

