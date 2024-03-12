Argument outside gas station in Riviera leads to a shooting, a homicide and now an arrest

A Broward County man is in custody following his arrest last week in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in February outside a Riviera Beach gas station.

Police arrested Lavon Heath on Thursday, March 7, his 33rd birthday, alleging he killed Calbert Dawson following an argument Feb. 12 on the grounds of the Chevron gas station on West Blue Heron Boulevard near President Barack Obama Highway.

Both men are from the Fort Lauderdale area, according to a city police arrest report made public on Friday, March 8.

Heath is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He refused to appear for a bail hearing at the Palm Beach County Jail. County Judge Ted Booras assigned Heath a public defender and ordered that he be held without bail on the murder charge.

Heath was convicted of a felony in 2015 and is not allowed to possess a firearm, police said.

Surveillance-camera video showed gunfire inside of Mercedes-Benz

Investigators say the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Feb. 12 as Heath shot Dawson, 42, while seated in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle. An arrest report did not specify what prompted an argument between them.

According to the report, surveillance-camera video showed Heath arrive in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes-Benz driven by a 38-year-old woman. As Heath entered the gas station, Dawson was seen arriving in a gray Honda Accord. A short time later, Dawson exited his vehicle and approached the Mercedes to speak to the woman.

Heath returned to the Mercedes but soon got out and began arguing with Dawson, police said. He reportedly pointed a handgun at Dawson's head, then lowered the weapon. Heath angrily pushed the woman away as she exited the Mercedes and attempted to calm both men down. He continued to argue with Dawson, then walked to the passenger side of Dawson's car, police said.

Dawson followed Heath and got into the Honda's driver seat. Heath then entered the passenger side, still holding the handgun, police said. Investigators say surveillance video showed gunfire inside Dawson's vehicle.

Heath was then seen running back to the Mercedes and sliding from the passenger side to the driver's seat before speeding away.

The woman remained in the area and told investigators she and Heath have a child together. She said Heath was armed during the confrontation while Dawson was not.

Investigators said Dawson had large and small amounts of cash in his shorts, as well as a small amount of a powdery white substance contained in small white bags. The report did not detail the nature of the powder.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham.

