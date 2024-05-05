Argument near Elk Grove leads to shooting, police say

(FOX40.COM) — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting on Sunday afternoon after getting into an argument, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said the argument occurred around 3:15 p.m. near Calvine Road in the Vineyard neighborhood, about five miles north of Elk Grove, and that the injuries to the victim were non-life-threatening.

After getting into an argument, both parties drove away, heading east on Calvine Road when the suspect shot at the victim, police said.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Calvine Road between Bradshaw and Vineyard will be closed as police investigate the scene. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

