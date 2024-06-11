Argument led to deadly central Las Vegas shooting, police say, 1 arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting another man to death during an argument Monday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, police said.

The shooting occurred on Monday just before 5:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Peyton Drive in the central Las Vegas Valley. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a house. He was pronounced dead.

Officers detained Isaiah Branch, 25, who detectives determined had been in an argument with the victim before pulling a handgun and shooting. Police said Branch then left the house.

Branch was arrested and faces a charge of open murder involving a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail at the Clark Country Detention Center. He is due to appear in court on Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.