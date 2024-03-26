Argument leads to shooting in Port St. Lucie
Police say an argument turned violent and led to a shooting in Port St. Lucie.
Police say an argument turned violent and led to a shooting in Port St. Lucie.
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has disrupted shipping at one of the largest ports in the country — and the busiest U.S. port for car shipments. Automakers are scrambling to deal with new supply chain issues.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the issue of abortion yet again, this time in pill form. The justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the high stakes case that could affect access to a widely used abortion medication drug. Here are some of the key takeaways from the hearing.
These handy gizmos get a flawless 5-star rating from more than 13,000 shoppers and they're over 50% off.
Scientists have created a blazing-fast scientific camera that shoots images at an encoding rate of 156.3 terahertz (THz) to individual pixels — equivalent to 156.3 trillion frames per second.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
In the quest to coax more capacity from electric vehicle batteries, automakers are increasingly turning to silicon, a widely available but fragile ingredient that promises to boost capacity by at least 20%. Sila, Group14, Enovix and Amprius are all trying to commercialize their silicon anode technology, hoping to cash in on consumers’ desire for ever more EV range. Ionobell, a seed-stage startup, is hoping to be at the top of that list, claiming its silicon material will be cheaper than the established competition.
Microsoft is bringing together its Windows experiences and its Windows devices teams to form one division, and it has appointed company veteran Pavan Davuluri with the task of leading it.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Why "parents shouldn't feel pressured to always be their child's playmate."
Sprinkle led Utah State to the NCAA tournament in his only season as head coach. The Aggies won their first-round game before losing to Purdue on Sunday.
Start the fantasy hockey week right with these pickups, led by a productive defenseman on the Maple Leafs.
Spotify is testing educational video courses in the UK from creators like BBC Maestro.
With nearly 52,000 five-star ratings, it's a bona fide Amazon hit — snap it up for $90 while you can.
Adrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
Job seekers without four-year degrees should find more jobs that have eliminated that prerequisite, according to a trio of new studies.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
One of the features I dislike most on our 2023 Subaru WRX long-term test vehicle is going away. 2024 buyers will get 'normal' turn signal stalks.