Argument leads to man shooting into home, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Saturday after an argument led to a shooting outside of a home, according to Mobile police.

1 dead, Mobile woman arrested in Sunday homicide: MPD

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Senator Street around 8:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired into a home, according to a release from the department.

When they arrived, officers found that a man, later identified as 67-year-old Otha Lee Shamburger, had allegedly shot into the victim’s home during an argument. No one was injured in the shooting.

Mobile police identify homicide victim

Shamburger was later found and arrested. He is charged with six counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.