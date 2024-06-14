Argument leads to Garrett County shooting

Jun. 14—BLOOMINGTON — A Garrett County man was arrested and charged Thursday evening with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man during an argument, Sheriff Bryson Meyers said.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Pattison Avenue in Bloomington.

Robert Sean Pattison Sr., 43, of Bloomington was charged with second-degree attempted murder, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was being held without bond Friday in the Garrett County Detention Center.

The victim, Derek Richard Cessare, was initially taken to UPMC Western Maryland before being flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, West Virginia. His condition was unknown Friday afternoon.