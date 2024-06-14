Argument leads to fatal stabbing outside Bronx NYCHA complex

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death outside the Bronx public housing complex where he lived after an argument with his attacker, police said Friday.

Nelquan Lilly was stabbed multiple times in his stomach Thursday night after the quarrel outside the Morris Houses along Washington Ave. in Morrisania.

Medics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests.

Residents of the complex and friends and neighbors who knew Lilly said they were shocked over his death.

“They said he got in a fight,” said a neighbor who had known Lilly for years. “I just saw him the other day. How could they do this? He must have been so angry.”

She said Lilly had recently given a graduation present to her son, who was on his way to his prom.

“My son came out in his tuxedo, and he just gave him money,” the woman said. “He just graduated. He said, ‘Keep up the good work’ and gave him some money.”

As she spoke, neighbors and friends displayed a placard of cardboard and filled it with commemorative and condolence messages.

They exchanged hugs in front of Lilly’s photo.

“He had good energy,” the woman said. “He knew everyone. He’d help you if you needed help too.”

Along the ground, a cluster of memorial candles was assembled. Earlier, maintenance workers hosed down the brick and pavement of the walkway leading up to the building, washing away the traces of Lilly’s blood.

Friends also reminisced about Lilly’s dancing and athletic prowess.

“He used to dance when he was younger. Just dance. He was the man,” said one childhood friend, who did not want to be named, adding, “We played basketball.

“I went to school with him since kindergarten so I knew him all my life,” he said.

Another friend said Lilly stayed busy with various jobs including in construction and as a medical assistant.

“He’s always had a job,” the friend said. “He’s always doing something different. That resume speaks for itself.”

Cops asked for anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.