Argument leads to fatal shooting near East 110th Terrace in KC Friday night: Police

One man died after a shooting on Friday night following an argument, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of East 110th Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. A police dispatcher updated the call to a shooting as officers drove to the area.

Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence.

Officers summoned paramedics as they rendered first aid to the victim. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

The shooting may have stemmed from an argument between the victim and another person, Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release.

Police did not say how many people may have been involved in the argument, or how many people they believe fired guns. As of Saturday morning, no one had been arrested or taken into custody.

Homicide detectives remained at the crime scene, gathered evidence and talked to witnesses.

No other information was released on Saturday.

The killing is the 61st homicide reported in Kansas City in 2024, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the police homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477).