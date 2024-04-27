Argument involving brick leads to arrest

Apr. 27—A 38-year-old Odessa woman was arrested Thursday morning after her common-law husband told police she hit him in the head with a brick.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the 52-year-old man called 911 from the La Casa Bonita Apartments on East 52nd Street around 10:15 a.m.

When police arrived, the man said Passion Strong hit him with the brick after he'd experienced some car troubles near the Sahara Motel on East Second Street and Strong began arguing with him over money, the report stated.

Police saw the man had a laceration on the right side of his face and bloody clothing, the report stated.

Strong told officers they had been arguing because her husband had taken her gun without permission. According to the report, she said she threw the brick at the car and it accidentally bounced off the window and hit him.

Officers found a piece of brick in the couple's bedroom, the report stated.

Strong was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in the Ector County jail Saturday on a $25,000 surety bond.