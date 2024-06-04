Argument between roommates ends with 50-year-old shot dead, New Mexico cops say

A man fatally shot his 50-year-old roommate during an argument and was arrested, New Mexico police said.

Roman Hernandez, 38, is accused of shooting his roommate in the chest at their Roswell home, officers said.

Hernandez called 911, and when officers got to the scene, they found the victim in the kitchen and Hernandez on the back porch, police said.

Officers didn’t specify what that argument was about.

Evidence showed that Hernandez had moved the man from a bedroom where the shooting happened to the kitchen, officers said.

Hernandez, who officers said was intoxicated during the shooting, moved the gun used in the shooting to a car that was behind the home, police said.

Officials are confirming the victim’s identity as he may have used aliases, officers said.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm, officers said.

He was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center, police said.

Roswell is about a 200-mile drive southeast of Albuquerque.

61-year-old is stabbed to death in her sleep by 24-year-old son, New Jersey cops say

Woman tells roommate to move out, then kidnaps him and has cousin beat him up, feds say

Man stabs his roommate, follows them and starts fire in Utah home, cops say