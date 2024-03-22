Argument between ‘lifelong’ friends ends with one shot to death, Alabama police say

A man accused of shooting and killing his longtime friend during an argument is now charged in his murder, Alabama authorities say.

Raheem White, 27, of Pleasant Grove was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Byron McNeal Jr., 28, after turning himself in to police, the Birmingham Police Department said Thursday, March 21.

Investigators said White fatally shot McNeal on March 19 after the “lifelong” friends got into some sort of dispute. Officers were alerted to the shooting at about 4 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying unconscious in the street.

The injured man, identified as McNeal, was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police Chief Scott Thurmond spoke about the shooting at a news conference addressing a recent spate of violence rocking the city.

“He was shot and killed by a lifelong friend due to an argument,” Thurmond told reporters, adding: “This was the second argument that the victim and suspect had had on this day.”

White reportedly shot McNeal from a vehicle, police said.

He remained in custody at the Jefferson County Jail without bond as of March 22, online records show.

