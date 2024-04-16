Argument between Cape Canaveral neighbors leads to shooting

An argument between two Cape Canaveral neighbors Monday afternoon ended in gunfire and one person hospitalized, Brevard County sheriff’s investigators reported. No arrests were made.

The shooting — the latest of at least three to take place in unincorporated Brevard in the last two weeks — was reported about 3:30 p.m. at a home on Orange Avenue. Deputies arrived a short time later to investigate reports of a disturbance.

Brevard County Sheriff's agents investigating shooting involving Cape Canaveral neighbors.

“Agents from the sheriff’s office general crimes, homicide, and crime scene units are currently in the process of interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Tod Goodyear, spokesperson for the sheriff, said in a statement posted on the agency’s website.

The unidentified man who was shot was treated by paramedics and transported to an unnamed hospital, the sheriff’s office reported.,

The agency did not release any names, ages or the gender of the person questioned in the shooting. nor a motive or the nature of the argument.

“Based on the preliminary investigation there is no danger to the general public,” Goodyear stated.

