Argument between 2 store workers leads to assault against officer, Springfield police say

A police officer was assaulted Saturday while investigating a dispute between two women employed at a South Arlington Road retail store, according to a release from Springfield Township police.

Police said the women, who both work as online shoppers, had been separated earlier in the day after arguing inside the store. Witnesses told police the two encountered each other again later in the parking lot, with one of the women brandishing a handgun and making racially charged threats against the other.

A Lakemore police officer on duty inside the store at the time was alerted to the situation, and found the women arguing inside of a vehicle. One of the women cooperated with his effort to investigate, but the other assaulted him and was arrested after a struggle, police said. She was examined at a hospital after she complained of a shoulder injury suffered during the incident, and then was taken to Summit County Jail and charged with assault of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony.

A handgun was found in the other woman's vehicle. She was charged with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, and released.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 2 employees arrested after dispute at South Arlington Road store