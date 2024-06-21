Argentina's Milei visit to Spain irritates some, pleases others

Javier Milei, President of Argentina, arrives at the G7 summit. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Argentinian President Javier Milei arrived in Madrid on Friday afternoon, beginning a European tour that will also include a visit to Germany over the weekend.

However, the ultra-liberal Milei has been snubbed by Spain's left-wing government and King Felipe VI - no meetings with him are scheduled on this first leg of the journey.

At a European election campaign event organized by Spain's right-wing populist party Vox in May, Milei sharply attacked Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and called his wife, Begoña Gómez, "corrupt."

Spain's foreign minister in turn accused Milei - who describes himself as an "anarcho-capitalist" - of a "frontal attack on our democracy, on our institutions and Spain."

Milei rejected a request to publicly apologize and has continued his verbal attacks ever since.

Milei was celebrated like a rock star in Madrid in May. He thrilled the more than 10,000 participants at the meeting with statements such as: socialism leads "to slavery or death" or social justice is "always unjust."

Numerous high-ranking politicians from abroad also attended, including France's Marine Le Pen, Portugal's André Ventura and Israel's Minister for Social Equality, Amichai Chikli.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined via video conference and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent a message.

During his current visit, Milei plans to meet the conservative president of the autonomous Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who is expected to present him with a medal.

The central government accused Ayuso of wanting to "provoke" Sánchez. Milei is also to receive a prize from a liberal foundation.

The Argentinian is expected to be in Hamburg on Saturday and will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Sunday. The last stop on his European tour is the Czech Republic.