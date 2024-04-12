Argentina court blames Iran for 1994 bombing of Jewish community

The flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran flies in front of the state's embassy in Berlin. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

A court in Argentina has ruled that the Iranian government was behind the deadly bombing of the Amia Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires in 1994, according to a report in La Nación newspaper on Friday.

The criminal appeals court in Buenos Aires ruled that the attack was a crime against humanity, a decision welcomed by Amia.

"We have repeatedly stressed that there is ample evidence that Iran was actively involved in the decision to attack and in the organization and financing of the attack," the organization said.

Eighty-five people were killed and 300 were injured in the bombing of the Jewish community centre in the Argentinian capital on July 18, 1994.

The judges ruled that the Islamist militia Hezbollah carried out the attack on the orders of the Iranian government.

The attack was carried out during the term of office of former president Cristina Kirchner (2007-2015) and the Argentinian government agreed with Tehran at the time that the investigation would be handled by an international truth commission.

The special prosecutor for the investigation, Alberto Nisman, was shot dead in his flat in 2015 after accusing Kirchner of obstruction of justice and concealment.

On Friday, Amia called for those responsible for the attack to be brought to justice. "The impunity in this case is a stain on Argentinian history," the centre said in a statement. "We demand that the perpetrators and masterminds be brought to justice and serve their sentences for this heinous crime against humanity."