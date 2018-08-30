Aretha Franklin Funeral: Details of Service, Including Superstar Guest List, Revealed

Details have emerged about Aretha Franklin's star-studded funeral, which is set for Friday.

The celebration of life, which will be held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, is expected to be six-and-a-half hours long and will feature performances from Ariana Grande, Faith Hill and Stevie Wonder.

Among those speaking at the ceremony are former President Bill Clinton, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The service will close with a performance from Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.

One notable couple who won't be in attendance? Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, who have sent a letter that will be read by Sharpton.

Franklin died earlier this month at 76 after a battle with cancer.

