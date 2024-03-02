Aren't they cute? Photo of the Week guaranteed to make you smile

Do you want to smile?

This photograph from FLORIDA TODAY photographer Tim Shortt promises to help you do just that.

Kenya relaxes before competing for the Queen of Mardi Gras costume category. She went on to win the prize, despite taking a couple of naps, at the 18th annual Brevard Humane Society Mardi Gras Paws in the Park.

Shortt's affection and love for dogs (all animals, really) comes through in every photograph. Honestly, it was hard to choose just one from among his work shooting the 18th annual Brevard Humane Society Mardi Gras Paws in the Park last weekend.

The event at Riverfront Park in Cocoa included vendors, food trucks, live music, a lure course, pet parades — and pets in costume. What more could you ask for?

Merlin used his magic to win over the judges at the 18th annual Brevard Humane Society Mardi Gras Paws in the Park event.

"I always try to cover this amusing and colorful annual event that benefits the Brevard Humane Society," Shortt said. "The vibe there is pure fun, and the dogs all get along well."

We've selected two as the Photo of the Week, Kenya relaxing and Merlin prancing.

Check out the full photo gallery of the event at floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Dogs in costume for Mardi Gras as Photo of the Week