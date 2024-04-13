Area students are winners at 2024WV State Social Studies Fair

Apr. 13—CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) hosted more than 500 students in Charleston as part of the 2024 West Virginia State Social Studies Fair (WVSSSF).

Students worked individually and in teams to enter approximately 320 projects. The event brought students from 40 counties to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and features the largest competition field within the last 10 years.

Students in grades 3-12 presented projects in content areas such as anthropology, economics, political science, U.S. history, psychology and more. Participating students earned first place in their school, county and regional competitions. Judges scored projects based on a student-led oral presentation, research and findings, theme and overall display.

Social studies education challenges students to ask thought-provoking questions, predict outcomes, create solutions and draw conclusions from recognized behavioral patterns. The WVSSSF expands these learning outcomes by rewarding students for their dedication to extracurricular education and providing authentic learning opportunities that enhance their self-development, research, communication and critical thinking skills.

"It is inspiring to see students so passionate about their education and confident in their skills and talents. The future of the Mountain State shines bright knowing students of this caliber are tomorrow's thought-leaders, innovators, teachers and more," said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. "This experience is something I hope will carry them throughout their educational journey and into their careers, knowing they are capable of anything they aspire to do."

The competition field was comprised of three divisions, each with first-, second-, and third-places winners. The following winners and their projects are students in the region:

Division I, Economics, Individual — Third Place. Kayden Meadows, Mercer County, Mascots: More Than Entertainment.

Division I, Economics, Group

First Place. Jaxton Lane and Sullivan Lane, Mercer County, Lego My Duplo.

Division I, Geography, Group

First Place, Khloe Stinnette and Kinleigh Lyster, Mercer County, Secrets of the Abyss

Division I, Sociology, Individual

First Place. Rebecca Daniels, Wyoming County, How WWII Shaped Cheer

Division I, U.S. History, Group

Second Place. Charlotte Bledsoe, Lauren Bledsoe and Bristol Mahon, Wyoming County, The Women's Rights Movement.

Division II, Geography, Group

Honorable Mention, Colby Ratliff and Sidney Pruner, McDowell County, The Mayan Empire.

Division II, Sociology, Individual

Third Place. Tanner Shaw, Mercer County, How Ruff is Therapy Dog Training?

Division III, Political Science, Individual

Second Place. Braylen Shrader, McDowell County, John McCain from a Navy Pilot to United States Senator

Division III, World History, Individual

Second Place. Alisha Sloane, McDowell County, The Genesis Flood.

