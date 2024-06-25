Area students win scholarships

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The New Philadelphia Kiwanis Club recently awarded 25 scholarships of $500 each to local students, for a total of $12,500. Twenty-three of the scholarships are from The Dover-New Philadelphia Kiwanis Club scholarship program, which was founded in 1979 by the late Rev. Jay Cooper. The late Ole Wessell, also a Kiwanian, left funds in trust which the club uses for the scholarship program. The Dover-New Philadelphia Kiwanis Club is a service organization dedicated to serving and building up the local community.

The winners of the Kiwanis Scholarship for the 2024-25 school year are:

Aleia Alsept of New Philadelphia, a junior at The Ohio State University with a major in business, accounting.

Alexa Alsept of New Philadelphia, a 2024 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, who will be a freshman at The Ohio State University with a major in actuarial science.

Lucas Andrews of New Philadelphia, a junior at University of Central Florida with a major in history.

Jazalynn Barker of New Philadelphia, a 2024 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, who will be a junior at Kent State University at Tuscarawas with a major in accounting.

Simone Basiletti of Dover, a junior at Kent State University with a major in speech pathology and audiology.

Elliot Brady of Mineral City, a 2024 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, who will be a freshman at Wright State University with a major in biochemistry.

Owen Brady of Mineral City, a junior at Youngstown State University with a major in biology.

Shawn Conrad of Dover, a sophomore at Kent State University at Tuscarawas with a major in mechanical engineering.

Aine Donley of New Philadelphia, a junior at Kent State University with a major in fashion design.

Rebekah Dorris of Dover, a 2024 graduate of Dover High School, who will be a freshman at Cedarville College with a major in nursing.

Grace Gao of New Philadelphia, a junior at The Ohio State University with a major in operations and logistics management.

Lilianna George of Dover, a junior at Washington and Jefferson College with a major in psychology.

Jacob Hanner of Dover, a 2024 graduate of Dover High School, who will be a freshman at the University of Alabama Honors College with a major in psychology.

Kara Harrison of New Philadelphia, a senior at Ohio Northern University with a major in nursing.

Adeline Kendle of New Philadelphia, a sophomore at the University of Findlay with a major in animal science/pre-vet.

Zachary Lautenschleger of New Philadelphia, a junior at Kent State University at Tuscarawas with a major in middle child education.

Zachary Loader, a 2024 graduate of New Philadelphia High school, who will be a freshman at the University of Akron with a major in computer science and cyber forensics.

Salvator Masssarelli, a 2024 graduate of Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School, who will be a freshman at Kent State University with a major in integrated language arts education.

Ethan Morris of New Philadelphia, a senior at Kent State University with a major in computer science, minor in history.

Owen Prosser of Dover, a sophomore at Ohio University with a major in accounting.

Maggie Prucha of New Philadelphia, a senior at Otterbein University with a major in music education.

Brock West of Dover, a senior at The Ohio State University with a major in political science.

Grace Williams of New Philadelphia, a junior at Miami University with a major in integrated English language arts education.

Recipients of The Rancie Titley Memorial Scholarship are:

Hannah Levengood of New Philadelphia, a junior at Kent State University with a major in art education.

Elizabeth VanArsdalen of New Philadelphia, a 2024 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, who will be a freshman at Mount Vernon University with a major in graphic design and marketing.

Since the inception of the program, the Dover-New Philadelphia Kiwanis has awarded about $255,500 to assist in the education of area students.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Area students win scholarships