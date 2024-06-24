Area students recognized at colleges, universities

Georgia Tech: Graduates, Dean's List, Faculty Honors

ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology recently presented degrees to more than 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 266th Commencement exercises:

Among the graduates were:

Garrett Botkin of Leesburg.

The following students earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Sophie Singleton of Albany

Drew Reich of Albany

Hunter Hammond of Leesburg

Rishi Patel of Dawson

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Ansley Reich of Albany

Cameron Heard of Albany

Chimdinma Ohamadike of Albany

Hannah Glass of Camilla

Nicholas Fabrizio of Leesburg

Zachary Souter of Poulan

Holden Thomas of Dawson

Georgia Southern University: President's, Dean's Lists

STATESBORO — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,280 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2024 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade-point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Deerica Allen of Pelham

Jaiden Brown of Albany

Renee Clarke of Pelham

Kilee Dobson of Leesburg

Chloe Ford of Sylvester

Reese Hancock of Sylvester

Bay Holton of Camilla

Joshua Moore of Pelham

Jillian Pollock of Camilla

Maddox Powers of Smithville

Olivia Santos of Camilla

Haley Senn of Pelham

Emma (Briley) Solis of Albany

Ansley Tabb of Sylvester

Emily Tennyson of Albany

Mason Wade of Leesburg

Braxton Wiley of Leesburg

Georgia Southern University recently recognized students for excellence in academics on its Dean's List:

Cody Butler of Albany

Whittle Delk of Camilla

Wing Green of Leesburg

Taryn Harding of Leesburg

Jonathan Hill of Albany

Joi Hutcherson of Albany

Anna Johnson of Albany

Andrew Orr of Albany

James Smith of Dawson

Aaron Zheng of Leesburg

University of Alabama: Dean's List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 13,103 students at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

Local students include:

Hannah Davis of Albany was named to the Dean's List.

Elizabeth Pierce of Albany was named to the President's List.

Anne Sternenberg of Albany was named to the Dean's List.

Macy Wiggins of Dawson was named to the Dean's List.

Madeline Conger of Leesburg was named to the President's List.

University of Iowa: Dean's List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ivan Fisher of Albany was among the more than 7,650 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2024 spring semester. Fisher is a third-year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Lee University: Dean's List

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University congratulates Catherine Kendrick of Albany on earning Dean's List honors. Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

ABAC: Graduates

TIFTON — A total of 320 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2024 spring semester. Two hundred and four of those students received bachelor’s degrees.

ABAC students completed four-year degrees in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Agricultural Technology Management, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.

Other ABAC graduates completed requirements for associate's degrees in Nursing, Fine Arts in Music, and associate of science degrees, as well as certificates in Digital Media and Professional Communication and Instructional Support Personnel.

Valdosta State University: Dean's List

VALDOSTA — More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's Dean's List, honors reserved for the highest-achieving students at VSU. To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Local students honored include:

Robert Fletcher of Pelham

Ly`Chrystian Harris of Sylvester

Demetria Wright of Albany

Olivia Ambrose of Leesburg

Morgan Cason of Newton

Justin Loudermilk of Leesburg

Ashley Sparks of Albany

Ashlyn Clark of Sylvester

Mary Haralson of Sylvester

Gracie Willis of Sylvester

Michael Clarke of Pelham

Taylor Elder of Leesburg

Zaria Profit of Baconton

Cole Tucker of Albany

Edward Orellana Rios of Pelham

Emily Pham of Newton

Jeffrey Pham of Newton

Rori Simmons of Albany

Camille Strickland of Pelham

Nevaeh Mingo of Albany

Courtney Crosby of Sylvester

Denesha Davis of Ty Ty

Haley Blackmon of Camilla

Jacob Carlstrom of Albany

Hannah Avery of Sylvester

Latoya Parker of Leesburg

Matthew Cooper of Leesburg

Zaria Davenport of Albany

Hayley Acevedo of Camilla

Virgil Robinson of Camilla

Christian Misner of Albany

Jordan White of Pelham

Jessica Scott of Leesburg

Samuel James of Albany

LaDonnia Young-Williams of Leesburg

Celeste Figueroa of Leesburg

Aaliyah Harris of Albany

Angeline Hardison of Leesburg

Wynn Nix of Bronwood

Shanice Jones of Albany

Kade Mullins of Leesburg

Anita Collins of Albany

George Harper of Leesburg

Amanda Nava of Leesburg

James Wallace of Pelham

Cashyra Bell of Albany

Laura Posey of Camilla

Isabelle Jager of Sylvester

Charles Schwaner of Leesburg

University of Mississippi: Honor Roll Lists

UNIVERSITY, Miss. — The University of Mississippi has announced students named to its Honor Roll lists.

Makenzie Muliford, of Leesburg majoring in Allied Health Studies, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Robert Holton, of Albany, majoring in Accountancy, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

Mary Morgan, of Albany, majoring in History, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.