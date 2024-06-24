Area students recognized at colleges, universities
Georgia Tech: Graduates, Dean's List, Faculty Honors
ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology recently presented degrees to more than 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 266th Commencement exercises:
Among the graduates were:
Garrett Botkin of Leesburg.
The following students earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Sophie Singleton of Albany
Drew Reich of Albany
Hunter Hammond of Leesburg
Rishi Patel of Dawson
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Ansley Reich of Albany
Cameron Heard of Albany
Chimdinma Ohamadike of Albany
Hannah Glass of Camilla
Nicholas Fabrizio of Leesburg
Zachary Souter of Poulan
Holden Thomas of Dawson
Georgia Southern University: President's, Dean's Lists
STATESBORO — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,280 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2024 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade-point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Deerica Allen of Pelham
Jaiden Brown of Albany
Renee Clarke of Pelham
Kilee Dobson of Leesburg
Chloe Ford of Sylvester
Reese Hancock of Sylvester
Bay Holton of Camilla
Joshua Moore of Pelham
Jillian Pollock of Camilla
Maddox Powers of Smithville
Olivia Santos of Camilla
Haley Senn of Pelham
Emma (Briley) Solis of Albany
Ansley Tabb of Sylvester
Emily Tennyson of Albany
Mason Wade of Leesburg
Braxton Wiley of Leesburg
Georgia Southern University recently recognized students for excellence in academics on its Dean's List:
Cody Butler of Albany
Whittle Delk of Camilla
Wing Green of Leesburg
Taryn Harding of Leesburg
Jonathan Hill of Albany
Joi Hutcherson of Albany
Anna Johnson of Albany
Andrew Orr of Albany
James Smith of Dawson
Aaron Zheng of Leesburg
University of Alabama: Dean's List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 13,103 students at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Local students include:
Hannah Davis of Albany was named to the Dean's List.
Elizabeth Pierce of Albany was named to the President's List.
Anne Sternenberg of Albany was named to the Dean's List.
Macy Wiggins of Dawson was named to the Dean's List.
Madeline Conger of Leesburg was named to the President's List.
University of Iowa: Dean's List
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ivan Fisher of Albany was among the more than 7,650 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2024 spring semester. Fisher is a third-year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Lee University: Dean's List
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University congratulates Catherine Kendrick of Albany on earning Dean's List honors. Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
ABAC: Graduates
TIFTON — A total of 320 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2024 spring semester. Two hundred and four of those students received bachelor’s degrees.
ABAC students completed four-year degrees in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Agricultural Technology Management, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.
Other ABAC graduates completed requirements for associate's degrees in Nursing, Fine Arts in Music, and associate of science degrees, as well as certificates in Digital Media and Professional Communication and Instructional Support Personnel.
Valdosta State University: Dean's List
VALDOSTA — More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's Dean's List, honors reserved for the highest-achieving students at VSU. To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Local students honored include:
Robert Fletcher of Pelham
Ly`Chrystian Harris of Sylvester
Demetria Wright of Albany
Olivia Ambrose of Leesburg
Morgan Cason of Newton
Justin Loudermilk of Leesburg
Ashley Sparks of Albany
Ashlyn Clark of Sylvester
Mary Haralson of Sylvester
Gracie Willis of Sylvester
Michael Clarke of Pelham
Taylor Elder of Leesburg
Zaria Profit of Baconton
Cole Tucker of Albany
Edward Orellana Rios of Pelham
Emily Pham of Newton
Jeffrey Pham of Newton
Rori Simmons of Albany
Camille Strickland of Pelham
Nevaeh Mingo of Albany
Courtney Crosby of Sylvester
Denesha Davis of Ty Ty
Haley Blackmon of Camilla
Jacob Carlstrom of Albany
Hannah Avery of Sylvester
Latoya Parker of Leesburg
Matthew Cooper of Leesburg
Zaria Davenport of Albany
Hayley Acevedo of Camilla
Virgil Robinson of Camilla
Christian Misner of Albany
Jordan White of Pelham
Jessica Scott of Leesburg
Samuel James of Albany
LaDonnia Young-Williams of Leesburg
Celeste Figueroa of Leesburg
Aaliyah Harris of Albany
Angeline Hardison of Leesburg
Wynn Nix of Bronwood
Shanice Jones of Albany
Kade Mullins of Leesburg
Anita Collins of Albany
George Harper of Leesburg
Amanda Nava of Leesburg
James Wallace of Pelham
Cashyra Bell of Albany
Laura Posey of Camilla
Isabelle Jager of Sylvester
Charles Schwaner of Leesburg
University of Mississippi: Honor Roll Lists
UNIVERSITY, Miss. — The University of Mississippi has announced students named to its Honor Roll lists.
Makenzie Muliford, of Leesburg majoring in Allied Health Studies, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Robert Holton, of Albany, majoring in Accountancy, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Mary Morgan, of Albany, majoring in History, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.