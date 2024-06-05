Area students earn college degrees, honors
Troy University: Graduation
TROY, Ala. — Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2023-2024 academic year. The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
Essence Nickensblack of Albany
Lauren Miller of Leesburg
Lee University: Graduation
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — More than 400 students received undergraduate and graduate diplomas from Lee University during the university's recent 190th commencement exercises.
The following local students earned degrees:
Catherine Christina Kendrick of Albany, Bachelor of Arts in Art, Summa Cum Laude
Emma Victoria Kendrick of Albany, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Summa Cum Laude
Preslie Myles Baer of Albany, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology
Georgia State University: President's, Dean's Lists
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Southwest Georgia students honored include:
Emmanuel Bassey of Albany
Deserae Boos of Albany
Zaniya Drye of Albany
Dayla Fritts of Leesburg
Ashanti Green of Albany
Langston Hankerson of Albany
Davis Jones of Albany
Chioma Nwokedi of Albany
Makayla Sesberry of Albany
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Southwest Georgia students honored include:
Janiya Barr of Albany
Yovany Bartolome of Albany
Brandon Day of Albany
Jaylen Dowell of Albany
Claude Geer of Albany
Shia Jackson of Albany
Dan Land of Albany
Arica Laster of Albany
Tyson Lowe of Leesburg
Tahnayah Moore of Albany
Sy'Ryah Williams of Albany