Area students earn college degrees, honors

Troy University: Graduation

TROY, Ala. — Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2023-2024 academic year. The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Essence Nickensblack of Albany

Lauren Miller of Leesburg

Lee University: Graduation

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — More than 400 students received undergraduate and graduate diplomas from Lee University during the university's recent 190th commencement exercises.

The following local students earned degrees:

Catherine Christina Kendrick of Albany, Bachelor of Arts in Art, Summa Cum Laude

Emma Victoria Kendrick of Albany, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Summa Cum Laude

Preslie Myles Baer of Albany, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Georgia State University: President's, Dean's Lists

ATLANTA — To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.

Southwest Georgia students honored include:

Emmanuel Bassey of Albany

Deserae Boos of Albany

Zaniya Drye of Albany

Dayla Fritts of Leesburg

Ashanti Green of Albany

Langston Hankerson of Albany

Davis Jones of Albany

Chioma Nwokedi of Albany

Makayla Sesberry of Albany

To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.

Southwest Georgia students honored include:

Janiya Barr of Albany

Yovany Bartolome of Albany

Brandon Day of Albany

Jaylen Dowell of Albany

Claude Geer of Albany

Shia Jackson of Albany

Dan Land of Albany

Arica Laster of Albany

Tyson Lowe of Leesburg

Tahnayah Moore of Albany

Sy'Ryah Williams of Albany