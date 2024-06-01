What area statehouse candidates had to say about state, local priorities and why they're running

Red, white and blue "I Voted Today" stickers are seen on Election Day for city and school board elections, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Longfellow Elementary School in Iowa City, Iowa.

Local statehouse races are heating up as the June 4 primary nears.

Some races feature incumbents and challengers in their inaugural campaigns. For a full list of all the candidates on the Johnson County ballot, click here.

The Press-Citizen asked each of the area candidates running for office about their priorities for the state and motivations for running. Some candidates were unavailable for an immediate response while others did not submit answers.

Candidates and their responses are listed below in the numerical order of their district seat. Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and style.

Here's what they said:

Who is running?

Elinor Levin is running unopposed to retain her seat for the next two years representing portions of south and west Iowa City in Iowa House District 89. Levin works as a writing tutor and graduated from Cornell College.

Elinor Levin

Party and Seat: Democrat. House District 89, covering large portions of south and west Iowa City

Age: 36

Lives in: Iowa City

Political Experience: Serving in Iowa House since 2023

Education: BA, Cornell College

Occupation: Writing Tutor

Adam Zabner is running unopposed to retain his seat for the next two years representing portions of north and east Iowa City in the Iowa Legislature. The 25-year-old Iowa City native returned to the area after college.

Adam Zabner

Party and Seat: Democrat. House District 90, covering much of downtown Iowa City and areas north and east

Age: 25

Lives in: Iowa City

Political Experience: Served in the Iowa House for two years and previously worked on several campaigns.

Education: BA, University of Chicago. Iowa City High graduate.

Occupation: Grad Student and Medical Interpreter

Adam Grier is running for a statehouse seat in District 91, covering much of western Johnson County and all of Iowa County. Grier, a veteran, has held political office in Williamsburg since 2008 and was elected mayor in 2021.

Adam Grier

Party and Seat: Republican. House District 91, covering Tiffin, Oxford and Swisher west of Johnson County and all of Iowa County

Age: 49

Lives in: Williamsburg

Political Experience: Williamsburg Mayor, 2021 to present. Williamsburg City Council, 2008-2021.

Education: Masters Degree in Business Administration, Mount Mercy University

Occupation: Risk Management Coordinator at Johnson County

What is the top issue facing your district or the state over the next four years and how will you address it?

Responses were limited to 150 words.

Levin: Young Iowans are not seeing a future for themselves here, whether looking at job prospects and potential pay; community support from the state for education, health, and recreation; or their own feeling of welcome here for their family. Without young people here, we can create all the fantastic economic development projects, like main street businesses, festivals, and local incubators we can imagine, but our communities will still struggle.

It's the people, more than anything else, that make the places. I will continue working to bring balance back to Iowa so that more voices are heard. I see Iowa as a place where the unseen workers drive progress, and I want to ensure that every one of us has safe, secure housing, affordable access to medical care, healthy food systems and environment, and opportunities to work and thrive in future-ready fields. As a writing teacher, I also offer a healthy dose of rhetoric at the statehouse.

Zabner: Iowa needs to work to attract and retain young talent. Too many of my friends from Iowa City High have left the state and that is a serious challenge for small businesses looking to hire, schools looking for teachers, and Iowans looking for healthcare providers. I will continue to fight to make tuition more affordable for in-state students. I will fight to fully fund public education. I will fight to end the regressive social policies that limit our freedoms and work to ensure that everyone feels welcome in our state.

Grier: Providing expected services while reducing taxes. I understand the impact firsthand how decisions made in Des Moines impact local cities and counties' ability to provide services.

What made you want to run for a statehouse seat?

Responses were limited to 150 words.

Levin: I fell in love with Iowa when I came to attend Cornell College between 2005-2009, finding it to be a place where one could enjoy arts, culture, and food, but also be connected with nature and wide-open spaces, where we could know our neighbors, but also delight in big ideas and embrace compassion.

Now, though, so many people are leaving the state, having the opposite experience from the one that I had. I want to ensure that Iowa is a place where everyone can see a bright future for themselves and their family and know they belong.

I want to stand up for progressive, compassionate policy and connect my neighbors to their government. As an educator, a communicator, and a dedicated community servant, I know that our future depends on giving every Iowan chances to try things, to get excited, and to take risks and feel supported by their communities.

Zabner: I believe in Iowa. I believe that Iowa can lead on some of the most challenging issues facing our country. Regressive Republican policies are holding our state back.

Grier: I have always felt called to serve our community and country. I want to bring my straight-forward, honest, and transparent approach of governing locally to represent Iowa County and Johnson County.

When I was 17, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and there was no expiration on that. I have had a calling to serve our country and communities my whole adult life.

What personal qualities or past experience do you think make you a good fit for your elected office?

Responses were limited to 100 words.

Levin: I have to be an advocate for compassion and reason in the forward movement of my community. I am eager to consult with experts to make well-considered decisions that improve the lives of my fellow citizens. My fundamental belief in progress and community has been challenged in the past years, and I firmly believe that I must employ my privilege and education to be a dynamic voice in the country’s decision-making going forward.

I'm a break-it-down, understand-the-details, investigate-the-options kind of person. I love doing it, and I want to do it. But I know not everyone wants to, or can, spend the time on every issue. I want to give my time and my efforts to make our lives a little easier and a little safer.

Zabner: Over the last two years I've learned when to fight and when to work across the aisle. I am proud to have passed legislation to help make our state parks more accessible for people with disabilities. I'm also proud to be known for asking tough questions and holding Republicans accountable both on the floor of the Iowa House and through my travel across Iowa.

Grier: I have served our county and communities since I was 17 years old. I served our country as a Marine rifleman during Desert Storm. I served as a police officer in Cedar Rapids. I have served in local government for 16 years. I worked construction before becoming a safety professional. I can relate to a wide spectrum of our district.

What are two or three other issues that you hope to address if elected?

Responses were limited to roughly 50 words per point or 150 words total.

Levin: Housing. At a state level, we need to incentivize housing growth plans (form-based codes and similar) that prioritize affordability and sustainability in coordination with quality. Access to safe, secure, long-lasting housing is a basic human need, and, therefore, must be among our highest priorities.

Education. We must put taxpayer funds into building the BEST public schools and utilize creative and technological assets to engage students, whether that is studying ASL with a county or state-wide online program, building a house in an applied tech course, or dual enrollment college-level courses, and we need to pay educators as professionals.

Health care. Human bodies require maintenance, which makes accessible, affordable health care a right that every legislator who cares about their constituents must stand firmly in defense of. This must include preventative care, long-term care, mental health care, medications, dental care and vision care, among so many other vital services.

Zabner: Abortion access, fully funding public schools and legalizing marijuana.

Grier: Honoring Home Rule whenever practical. Government closes to the people works best, instead of being insulated in Des Moines. I will protect innocent unborn lives and women's athletics and activities.

(Editor's note: Home Rule empowers municipalities, counties, and school boards to govern themselves as much as possible.)

What other things should people know about you?

Responses were limited to 100 words.

Levin: I volunteer with Iowa City Community Theatre, the South District Neighborhood Association, the League of Women Voters, and UIHC. I'm a teacher, a proud aunt to lots of amazing kids, a military spouse, and an animal lover. #ConsiderCompassion

Zabner: I'm always available to give constituents a tour of the Capitol. Please let me know if you'd like to visit Des Moines.

Grier: Instead of focusing on our differences, let's remember what we agree on. Regardless of political affiliation, in most cases we all want the same result. Some think government is the answer to problems, where I believe in self-governance whenever practical or limited government. It is an honor to serve Iowa County and Johnson County.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Here are the eastern Iowa statehouse candidates and their priorities