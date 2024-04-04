Area shelter sees 33% increase as housing crunch continues

WAYNESBORO — The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM), which coordinates with local churches to provide temporary housing for those seeking overnight shelter, saw a 33% increase over the 2022-2023 season as a housing crunch in the area continues.

WARM's Cold Weather Shelter (CWS) ministry ended Monday following 19 weeks of serving hundreds of unsheltered people, a press release said. Acting Executive Director Brian Edwards, who is also chair of the board, said 202 men and women totaled over 4,000 stays at shelter sites throughout Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. He said 12,000 meals were served by host churches, restaurants, businesses, civic organizations and individuals. Clothing, snacks and water were also donated, and the Augusta Health Mobile Clinic provided vaccinations and other preventative care on two occasions, Edwards said.

“The dramatic growth likely can be attributed to the ongoing affordable housing crisis that has existed in the country since the end of pandemic," Edwards said in the press release. "Also, WARM was able to increase the CWS occupancy due to funds from the Ntelos/Lumos High Impact Grant awarded through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. These funds allowed WARM to expand operations of the CWS and partner with Staunton churches for the first time. Homelessness knows no zip code. Our unsheltered neighbors don’t consider themselves from Staunton, Augusta County, or Waynesboro. ‘Home’ is wherever they can find a place to stay.”

The 2023-2024 Cold Weather Shelter season began Nov. 20 and was WARM's ninth season operating the CWS ministry, which typically runs from Thanksgiving to Easter. Edwards said WARM will continue helping former guests and others in the area who experience homelessness through the outreach ministry, which will offer transportation, food, water, hygiene products and other necessities.

“WARM owes a debt of gratitude to the area faith-based community and other non-profits like Augusta Expo, who opened their doors, fed, and cared for our unsheltered neighbors," Edwards said. "Our community of caring assembled quickly so that we could provide shelter, meals, and warmth to the homeless.”

Edwards said WARM will continue to run its other core ministry, the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson WARM House for Women & Children, year-round as it has since 2014.

Later this year, WARM will celebrate its 10-year anniversary of transitioning from a volunteer organization to an incorporated 501©3 non-profit organization, according to Edwards. Planning for next season is already underway.

“WARM’s goal is to ensure that none of our neighbors should die cold and alone, ever," Edwards said.

