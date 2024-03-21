Area Scouts contribute to food campaign

Mar. 20—Austin and other Mower County Boy Scout groups helped collect over 44,000 pounds of food for pantries as part of the Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America's Scouting for Food Campaign this year.

Overall, Scouts from across south central Minnesota collected 44,443 pounds of food for 22 different food pantries.

Austin gathered 1,009 pounds of food and took in $120 in donations equating to a total of 2,449 pounds total.

Throughout the county, Adams Scouts gathered 715 pounds of food, LeRoy 496 pounds of food and Lyle 398 pounds of food.

This campaign is part of Twin Valley's Year of Service that was kicked off in September of 2023 where Scouts committed to providing over 25,000 hours of community service by August 2024. So far, they are just past 12,500 hours of community service as part of that campaign.