Area schools to get state building aid

Jun. 26—Local schools will get state aid for classroom additions and renovations, athletic field improvements, energy efficiency upgrades, safety enhancements, and technology updates to promote innovation and collaboration.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that about $956.8 million in low-cost, tax-exempt bonds were issued in June through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York on behalf of 69 school districts across New York state.

Local awards include:

* Laurens Central School District, $2,825,000;

* Sharon Springs Central School District, $3,840,000;

* Afton Central School District, $13,465,000;

* Deposit Central School District $3,900,000;

* Greene Central School District $12,475,000;

* Walton Central School District $5,885,000.

"Helping our students thrive means giving them the tools, the facilities, and the infrastructure they need to succeed in the classroom," Hochul said in a news release. "With this financing, my administration is funding critical capital projects that will give our young people a learning environment that inspires, challenges, and motivates them, while making it more affordable for taxpayers in these districts all across New York State."

Since the inception of the program in 2002, DASNY has issued 114 series of bonds on behalf of more than 350 school districts totaling more than $8.8 billion, the release stated. The low-cost, tax-exempt bonds provide permanent, long-term, fixed-rate financing for the districts to refinance short-term debt which was already approved by the voters in each school district and used to fund capital projects.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, "DASNY is proud to support school districts by providing low-cost financing. The capital projects supported by DASNY financing can be used to enhance learning environments and provide the best opportunities possible for our students all across New York."