Area schools receive major state recognition

Feb. 29—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday announced the 293 middle schools and high schools that were selected for the 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, including schools in Marysville, Live Oak and Arbuckle.

According to the California Department of Education, the California Distinguished Schools Program "recognizes two categories of exceptional schools: those closing the achievement gap and those demonstrating exceptional student performance."

In Thursday's announcement, three schools in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties were acknowledged. They include the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA), in the Marysville Joint Unified School District; Live Oak Middle School, in the Live Oak Unified School District; and Lloyd G. Johnson Junior High, in the Pierce Joint Unified School District.

State officials said the California Distinguished Schools Award is one of the "most important ways to celebrate exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students" in California.

"I think this recognition is a testament to the good work the staff here at MCAA does with our students and a reflection of the hard work the students and families put into education," Eric Preston, principal of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, said in a statement to the Appeal. "MCAA has a long history of success and as cheesy as it may sound, it takes a village. We're thankful for our village here at MCAA."

Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani also praised the charter school for its recognition.

"This is a phenomenal achievement and a validation of the commitment of staff, students and parents," Asrani said.

Live Oak Unified School District Superintendent Mat Gulbrandsen said Thursday's award was just one of many that Live Oak Middle School has received in recent years.

"I am extremely proud of Live Oak Middle School staff for their commitment, and relentless efforts to support their students," Gulbrandsen said in a statement to the Appeal. "This recognition is a validation of the compassion they serve with. Live Oak Middle School takes into consideration each student and emphasizes academics, social-emotional growth, along with character development. For the past six years, Live Oak Middle School has also been the recipient of the following distinctions: 'School to Watch' by the California League of Educators, State Pivotal Practice Award, from the California Department of Education, and 'Avid Site of Distinction.'"

To be selected as a California Distinguished School, officials said the California Department of Education uses a variety of measures to identify eligible schools based on their performance on state indicators that are specified on the California School Dashboard.

"Specifically, schools were selected by analyzing data reported through the 2023 Dashboard, with a focus on demonstrating excellence and growth in academic achievement and ensuring a positive school climate," the department said. "Schools are recognized for exceptional student performance based on achieving exemplary performance in English Language Arts and math, reducing suspensions, and demonstrating high graduation rates (high schools only)."

Officials said that schools that are recognized for closing the achievement gap enroll at least 40% of their students from "socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds and, in addition to demonstrating exemplary overall performance" in English Language Arts and math, "achieve accelerated academic growth for one or more historically underserved student groups."

The California Department of Education said those recognized as the 2024 California Distinguished Schools, along with the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools, 2023 Civic Learning Award Schools, and 2023 and 2024 California Exemplary Dual Enrollment Award Schools, will be honored at an event on May 3 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

"It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 293 secondary schools for their efforts to provide exemplary public education to all students. Excellent middle schools and high schools play a critical role in the life outcomes of our young people," Thurmond said in a statement. "This year's California Distinguished Schools celebration provides us with an opportunity to recognize the hard work of our secondary educators and school staff who help our young adults discover passions and access college- and career-ready experiences that will propel them through life."