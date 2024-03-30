Area schools benefit from Cherokee Nation car tag program

TULSA, Okla. — The tri-county area of northeast Oklahoma received more than $800,000 from the Cherokee Nation from their tribal-state car tag program.

On Tuesday, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. distributed $7.9 million to 107 school districts as part of the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day.

The school districts are located within the tribe’s 14-county reservation.

Craig County received $178,488.10, Ottawa County received $122,199.40 and Delaware walked away with $586,220.35.

This year’s disbursement brings the total funds awarded to school districts to $92 million since the tribe began funneling the car tag revenue to schools through its motor vehicle compact with the state.

The Cherokee Nation allocates 38% of its annual car tag revenue directly to education, aside from the millions of dollars the tribe provides to the state of Oklahoma for education funding each year through gaming.

“For over two decades, the Cherokee Nation has demonstrated our unwavering commitment to public education in Oklahoma through our unique motor vehicle tag compact with the state,” Hoskin said. “Since then, we have distributed more than $92 million directly to public school districts, providing vital discretionary funds that support teacher salaries, classroom technology, and other critical needs.”

Tribal-state compacting benefits everyone, and that’s why Cherokee Nation is asking the state legislature to step in and help renew the compact if the governor refuses to do so, he said.

The car tag compact with the State of Oklahoma is good for schools, good for students, good for teachers and good for communities across the state, Hosin said.

“We firmly believe that investing in education, including through the sale of tribal car tags, is one of the most important things we can do to build strong communities and ensure a brighter future for the next generation,” Hoskin said. “That’s why the renewal of the Cherokee Nation tag compact is so critical.”

The tribe also allocates portions of the revenue for law enforcement, water and road infrastructure, cell towers and other investments within the tribe’s reservation.

Each school district decides on how to use the funding provided by the Cherokee Nation. In past years, schools have used the funds to cover teacher salaries, upgrade facilities, support operations, expand technology and bolster school programs.

Funding totals by county include the following:

Adair – $613,161.95

Cherokee – $1,021,167.29

Mayes – $604,983.25

Muskogee – $785,155.20

Nowata – $102,714.85

Rogers – $843,608.85

Sequoyah – $689,175.75

Tulsa – $1,729,554.50

Wagoner – $279,759.65

Washington – $353,608.50

