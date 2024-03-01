Area school districts emphasize 'silent-and-away' approach in student cellphone use policies

Mar. 1—ANDERSON — Last year, in the days following an active shooter threat at Alexandria-Monroe Junior-Senior High School, administrators revisited the district's policy on student cellphone use in classrooms during school hours.

The April 17 threat triggered lockdowns at both the high school and elementary buildings and caused consternation among some parents who were both unable to reunite with their children right away and communicate with them in real time.

According to Superintendent Melissa Brisco, the district's leadership chose to keep the existing policy in place because "we maintain that cellphones do not need to be in the hands of kids when they're in the classroom."

Alexandria and other local districts are already in compliance with legislation that appears certain to become law when the current General Assembly session ends in mid-March. Senate Bill 185, which has passed both the Indiana House and Senate, requires school corporations and charter schools to "adopt and implement a wireless communication device policy that governs student use of a wireless communication device," and post that policy on their websites.

Alexandria's policy mandates that students must store their cellphones in their lockers at the beginning of the day, and they're to remain there until the final bell. Other local districts allow varying amounts of leeway, but an emphasis on "silent and away" is common among their guidelines.

"Since South Madison already has a board policy that is more restrictive than the proposed law, I don't anticipate the law having much impact on our operations," said Mark Hall, superintendent at South Madison Community School Corp. "We've always had the ability at the local level to restrict the use of wireless communication devices in our schools."

At Anderson Community Schools, while students are not required to store their devices in their lockers, the district's Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook stipulates that "all personal electronic devices must be turned off during instructional time so as not to disrupt classroom instruction."

The policy acknowledges that cellphones and other devices can be used for educational purposes "within...specific parameters provided by the teacher or principal, for the purpose and time period identified by the teacher or principal."

Superintendent Joe Cronk said the legislation would have no impact on ACS, noting that SB185 "does, however, reinforce our policy and other school districts who already restrict student cellphone use to avoid disrupting classroom instruction."

He said the policy's provisions for cellphone use in emergencies is adequate and noted that "in the event of an emergency, students would be able to use their phones to contact family members."

Brisco said that while some may view SB185 as an example of the Legislature dictating policies and procedures in local school districts, the bill addresses a topic that, amid escalating incidents of violence on school grounds, isn't going away.

"I feel like it's a conversation that needs to be had in every school corporation as to what they believe the rules...should be," Brisco said. "I don't know that it's an overreach, but I really think it's a local decision based off of the community and what the community values and believes."

