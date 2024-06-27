Area residents plan on watching tonight's debate between Trump and Biden

Jun. 27—bluefield — Watching a president and a former president debate for an hour and a half tonight is a must-see television event for many voters wondering what could happen after they go to the polls in November.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are coming face-to-face tonight for the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election.

The event starts at 9 p.m. EST and is scheduled for 90 minutes. CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate this debate at the network's Atlanta studios without a studio audience.

People across both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia are planning to watch this first presidential debate.

"Yes, I'm going to watch it," Delora Meadows of Beckley said while going into an eating establishment in Bluefield with her friend Sheila Zeto of Beaver. "I've got the popcorn ready and everything. I wouldn't miss it."

Zeto planned to watch the debate, too.

"Oh yea," she said. "I just want to see Trump behave himself. "

Both Meadows and Zeto said they wanted to see Trump and Biden debate their policies and how they would handle the problems facing the nation at home and around the world.

"I hope it's not a back-and-forth about the previous election being stolen," Meadows said.

"We have too many issues around the world that we need to be concerned about," Zeto added.

Jane Richardson of Bluefield, also said she hopes Biden and Trump focus on their policies and how they plan to handle the nation's problems.

Richardson said she decided before tonight's debate who will get her vote in November.

"I know who it is. I've already made up my mind," she said. "There's only one choice. I'm going to vote for Trump. You can't change my mind. I've seen what the last four years have been like."

Across the state line in Bluefield, Va., other people plan to watch the debate.

"Absolutely, I am," said Allen Richardson of Bland, Va., who works at New Graham Knives. "I'll be listening for the truth and I'll be open-minded for both of them."

Allen Richardson said unless he hears something during the debate to change his mind, he has already decided to vote for Trump.

Charles Justice of Matheny in Wyoming County said he planned to watch the debate as well, but he, too, had his mind made up already. He said he planned to vote for Trump.

"I have no confidence whatsoever in that man," Justice said of President Biden. "Four more years of that man? We'll never survive it."

Not everyone plans on watching Biden and Trump debate tonight.

"No. A lot of bull," Randy Sawyers of Bluefield said. "I don't believe either one of them."

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com