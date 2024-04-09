Area residents enjoy solar eclipse despite clouds and rain

Apr. 9—By TARA WYATT

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

ATHENS — Students and residents of Mercer County gathered at the Concord University Observatory Monday to experience a once in a lifetime solar eclipse.

The astronomy department helped set up the event for residents to watch the celestial show, according to Concord University Physics and Environmentalist Professor Dr. Tulasi Subedi.

"The students, they technically knew everything about solar eclipses but had never seen it," Subedi said. "So, I thought it would be a good experience for them as well and they really helped me set things up and everything for this event."

Due to the rainy and cloudy conditions, the event didn't go as expected for Subedi.

"It didn't go as expected because of the clouds, but people were really excited to see it, even with the clouds covering," Subedi said. "We kind of saw the solar eclipse but I would have been happy to see the full thing."

Some residents also agreed that the clouds got in the way of the experience, including astronomy lovers DJ Christian and Katlyn Lauderback. They had been anticipating the eclipse for a while, though the experience was slightly underwhelming due to the weather.

"I've been so excited all day for this," Lauderback said. "It was a let down that the clouds were there, but still amazing."

"I like space a lot so this is very intriguing for me," Christian said. "But that's the only thing (the clouds) that was disappointing and maybe the darkness; we were expecting it to be darker but besides that it was awesome."

Michelle Murphy of Athens, who also attended the event with her family, felt disappointed by the weather.

"We're really excited, but we're disappointed to see the clouds, so hopefully we'll be able to see something," Murphy said. "The little ones are really excited though."

However, despite the conditions, the experience was still fun for the attendees, including university student Legend Grizzle.

"It was pretty cool, I love the eclipse," Grizzle said. "It's a once in a lifetime thing."

Local resident Carol Bard attended a solar eclipse viewing for the third time.

"I've seen two total eclipses when I was little in Wisconsin and the 2017 eclipse," Bard said. "The birds start to sing, they think it's night time, the bugs are more active, the crickets start chirping. I'm excited enough to come out of my house."

Donna Harmon, who also was at Monday's gathering, said this year's solar eclipse was more exciting for her.

"I couldn't wait to look," Harmon said. "This one was more exciting because I guess I'm more aware of things; I know more about it."

Subedi said he was glad to host the event despite the unusual viewing experience and take advantage of the telescopes the department has.

"Solar eclipses are an astronomical phenomenon that people can experience with their eyes and people are excited about the whys of it," Subedi said. "I wanted to give people the opportunity to look at the solar eclipse through telescopes, so I was excited about that experience and it can mean a lot to the people."

Forecasters had initially thought that the rain and cloud cover over Mercer County would begin to clear before the start of the partial solar eclipse, but cloud cover was still in place as the eclipse began.

— Contact Tara Wyatt at twyatt@bdtonline.com