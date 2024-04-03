Area residents could see fighter jets this morning

Apr. 3—SWANTON — Allen County residents could hear and see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft overhead this morning.

According to a spokesman for the 180th Fighter Wing, the air defense exercise will be over Northwest Ohio from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today and could be seen by people around Lima and Toledo.

The Civil Air Patrol aircraft will take on the role of a Track of Interest, an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat. The exercise evaluates response and coordination proceudres.