Area of rain near Florida may develop into tropical system

An area of moisture near Florida could develop into a tropical system.

The area of rain is moving over the state this week and will eventually make its way into the Atlantic.

As it does, there is a 20% chance of tropical development.

Read: More than 1-in-4 Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings, new survey shows

Even if it develops, the system will be moving away from Florida.

The area of moisture will continue to increase our rain and storm chances as it moves through the state over the next few days.

Read: NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season

We will have a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Thankfully, there are no areas of tropical disturbance showing signs of development in the Atlantic.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: