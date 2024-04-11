Area police chiefs showing support for early childhood education
Kids at an area childcare program get a visit from Joplin's top cop.
Kids at an area childcare program get a visit from Joplin's top cop.
A Consumer Reports' study found that grab-and-go meals like Lunchables can contain high levels of lead and sodium.
A lot went down before Ippei Mizuhara was charged.
'What sets it apart is its impressive staying power,' says one fan. 'It also doesn't settle into lines.'
2025 GMC Yukon AT4 teased, the SUV will likely follow 2025 Chevy Suburban template. GMC could add special treats for the Denali and AT4 anniversaries.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
Power-full discounts await.
'I've had two Keurigs and this is definitely better,' said a shopper of the popular pick — it's available in all four colors: sage, blue, black and white (for now).
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Should you rebalance your portfolio in a down market? It can be tempting to make big moves when the markets get shaky. But experts advise caution.
The O.J. Simpson trial was a turning point in cultural history that changed the way media and news are consumed.
The Chipolo One is our favorite Bluetooth tracker. A four-pack is on sale for $60, which is a record low price.
What does Tampa Bay need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The story of warehouse robotics is a story of attempting to keep up with Amazon. It’s been more than a decade since the online giant revolutionized its delivery services through its Kiva Systems acquisition. As Walmart works to remain competitive, it’s taking a more piecemeal approach to automation, through partnerships with a range of different robotics firms.
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
Fallout games are having a moment in the wake of its new TV series adaptation. Amazon has added two of the series’ best games to Luna, its cloud streaming service, and a current-gen console update is arriving for Fallout 4.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
Score $170 off a KitchenAid stand mixer and $100 off a Dyson stick vac.
Instagram’s status update feature, Notes, will soon be more prominent in the app.