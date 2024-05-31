Area news in brief for May 31

ALLIANCE PLANNING – Alliance City Planning Commission has scheduled two public hearings for June 19 in the second-floor conference room of the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St. Up first at 4:33 p.m. will be a discussion of an ordinance to amend Part Eleven of the city’s Planning and Zoning Code. At 4:35 p.m., the board will discuss a conditional use request from Woolpert, Inc., for a Chick-Fil-A to be located at 2381 W. State St. in Alliance.

ALLIANCE CONCERT – Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Summer Concert Series will kick off Friday at the Carnation Caboose with Jimmy and the Soul Blazers performing. Also on hand for the Final Friday event along East Main Street will be a special ensemble performance from the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps at 4:30 p.m. at Arch Park; a petting zoo sponsored by Carnation City Players; a scavenger hunt with raffle prizes; vendors and food trucks including BJ’s Kitchen; Rolling Refreshments; and Sip N Lick.

KNOX TRUSTEES – Knox Township Board of Trustees regular meeting will be Tuesday, June 4th at 7 p.m., 2895 Knox School Road, Alliance, Ohio. Trustees to convene at 6:45 p.m. to review bills.

PORK DINNER – First United Prebyterian Church, 265 W. Beech St. in Alliance, plans a pork dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Meals are $10 apiece, with dine-in or carryout available. No meals will be served in July, August and September, but will resume on Oct. 5.

SEBRING MEETING – Sebring Village Council plans a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Village Hall. Purpose of the meeting is to amend master wage ordinance.

QUAIL HOLLOW CAMP – Friends of Stark Parks plans a camp for youngsters over three days at Quail Hollow Park in Hartville. Children ages 3 to 12 can take part in the Bug Out Camp in which they will immerse themselves in pollinators and water-dwelling insects. Campters will explore the vital role of bees and aquatic insects through interactive sessions, hands-on activities and crafts. Registration is required. Camps run 9 a.m. to noon. Camp for ages 3 to 5 will be June 11; ages 6 to 9 is June 12; and ages 10 to 12 is June 13. Fee is $10 for in-county or $15 for out-of-county. Friends of Stark Parks created a fund to minimize cost barriers for families to be able to attend fee-based programs. To learn more about the Youth Enrichment Scholarship and how to apply, contact Stark Parks at 330-477-3552.

STARK PARKS MUSIC – Quail Hollow Park in Hartville will play host to traditional music nights from 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 and June 20 inside the Manor House. Bring an instrument and join in, or enjoy listening to traditional, bluegrass and Celtic tunes. Admission fee is $2. No registration is required.

BELOIT MEETING – Beloit Village’s Board of Public Affairs and Village Council will meet June 12. Note that meeting has been rescheduled from June 10. Board of Public Affairs will meet at 6 p.m. June 12, and Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

