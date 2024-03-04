KNOX TRUSTEES – Knox Township trustees plan a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2895 Knox School Road. Trustees will convene at 6:45 p.m. to review bills.

SCHOOL AUCTION – Lake Center Christian School plans its 38th annual auction fundraiser. The event will be 4 to 8 p.m. April 27 at the school in Hartville. The fundraiser will include an online auction that runs from April 17-27, and a live dinner auction at the event. The auction will kick off with a Christian fellowship hour from 4 to 5 p.m. April 27, with a silent auction and displays of historical school items. Dinner will be 5 to 6 p.m., and reserved seating is included in the $25 live auction ticket. The live auction will begin at 6 p.m. The online auction features more than 200 items and will have staggered closing times. View the items and bid at lccs.com/auction. More information and updates can be found at that website.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance-area news in brief for March 4