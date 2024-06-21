Area news in brief for June 21

MINERVA MURDER-MYSTERY – Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce and Roxy Theatre Players will present “Murder Las Vegas Style,” a murder-mystery dinner theater to benefit the Roxy Theatre on July 28-29. Cast includes Rich Berta, Deb Imler, Briar Kraft, Don Marshall, Malcolm D’Ostroph and Nathan Meadows. Admission includes a four-course meal. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, with reservations due by June 26. All proceeds benefit Roxy Theatre. The event will be at the Minerva Community Building, 123 Brock Ave., Minerva. Get tickets at 330-868-7979; minervachamber@gmail.com; or this shortened link, shorturl.at/20aTw.

BELOIT COMMUNITY DAY – Beloit Fire Association will present a Community Fun Day on June 9. The day of activities will kick off at noon with a parade that steps off at West Branch Intermediate School. Other activities will include old-fashioned games, Bingo, a petting zoo set up by local 4-H Club members, and local vendors. Food will be available for purchase from local organizations. Beloit Idol will be held at 3 p.m. at 5th Street and South Main Street. Registration is required to take part in Beloit Idol. Register on the Beloit Fire Association’s Facebook page or call 330-269-5008 to participate. A concert by In With Flinn will run 7 to 10 p.m. at Beloit Village Park, immediately followed by a fireworks show.

EdCHOICE INFO NIGHT – An EdChoice Information Night and Open House event will run 5 to 7 p.m. June 26 at Rodman Public Library. Ryan Hill, director of enrollment for Stark County Public Schools, will be the event’s host. During the event, learn how EdChoice scholarships can pay tuition for kindergarten through 12th grade Ohio students at qualifying private schools.

