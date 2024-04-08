Area news in brief for April 8

BURCHFIELD DISCUSSION – Burchfield Homestead curator and gardener Cheryl Mattevi will speak on the home at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Historical Society & Museum’s Shaffer Library, at 239 S. Lundy Ave. Non-members are welcome. Following a short business meeting, Mattevi will present the program, “Burchfield’s Footsteps-Historical Connection of Charles Burchfield to Salem, Ohio.” The lecture will explore a few landscapes as well as the many images of Salem buildings about 1917, following Burchfield's footsteps around his Salem neighborhood and nearby forests and swamps. The lecture is a precursor to the first Burchfield’s Salem trolley tour that will debut April 13. Reservations are still available. Contact the Salem Historical Society at 330-337-8514 with questions, or to make reservations.

LIBRARY WEEK – Rodman Public Library in Alliance will mark National Library Week from Sunday through April 13 with a special drawing for those who visit the Main Library, Branch or Bookmobile during the week. Cardholders who borrow any materials during that week will receive an entry in a special drawing to win a $50 gift card from a local business.

MARLBORO TRUSTEES – Marlboro Township trustees plan a special meeting at 9 a.m. April 10 at Town Hall to discuss and plan for retirements within the next year. The next regular meeting will be 7 p.m. April 15, also at Town Hall. In a news release announcing the meeting, township officials pointed out that Trustee Ken Eddleman will notify the public via the Police Department Facebook page and Mrs. Marx in the office if the work session needs to be cancelled in the event Trustee John Battershell is unable to attend.

WEST BRANCH – West Branch Local Schools Board of Education plans a special meeting at 8 a.m. Monday in the West Branch High School Media Room, 14277 S. Main St. in Beloit. Purpose of the meeting is to approve a construction manager and dates for woodshop expansion.

COPELAND OPEN HOUSE – Copeland Oaks plans an open house on its campus at 800 S. 15th St. in Sebring from 1 to 3 p.m. April 21. Visitors can tour multiple living options, including villa homes, lakeshore apartments, catered living apartments and assisted living and memory care. For more information, call 330-938-1093.

RESUME WORKSHOP – Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce plans a resume workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at its office at 210 E. Main St. The workshop will focus on verifying prospective hires have a strong resume in advance of the April 11 Alliance Area Career Fair, planned for 2 to 5 p.m. April 11 at the University of Mount Union Peterson Field House, 1972 Clark Ave. in Alliance. Register for the career fair at omjwork.com/alliance.

POVERTY WORKSHOP – Bridges out of Poverty will offer training in new ways to view the issue of poverty, through the triple lens of individuals, community and policy. The event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at Christ United Methodist Church, 470 E. Broadway St. in Alliance. Registration is $30, which includes the required book and lunch. Registration is required by April 21.

SEBRING MEETINGS – Sebring Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Village Hall. The meeting agenda includes an ordinance to establish a tree removal fund. At 6 p.m. Monday, the village’s Charter Review Commission will meet at Village Hall. At 6 p.m. April 11 at Village Hall, Sebring Parks & Recreation Board will meet.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance-area news in brief for April 8