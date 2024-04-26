Area news in brief for April 26

COPELAND OAKS PLANT SALE – Copeland Oaks Retirement Community plans a plant sale May 2-3 at the Beeghly Fountain to support its library. Plants available for purchase include annuals from River’s Bend – hanging baskets, pansy boxes, succulents, geraniums, bedding plants and herbs. Although Copeland Oaks provides the space for the library and the Friends of the Library provides some funds, the volunteer organization relies on the plant sale as its main source of operating income. Copeland Oaks is at 800 S. 15th St. in Sebring. For more information and directions, visit www.copelandoaks.org or call 330 938-6126.

COUNTRY DANCING – Canton Country Music plans a dance from 2 to 5 p.m. May 5 at the American Legion, 1633 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton. Buckeye Country Band will play. Admission is $3 at the door. Doors open at 1:15 p.m., food is available, along with a 50-50 drawing and lottery tree. No alcohol or outside food are permitted. No dance on Mother's Day.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – Marlboro Township Fire Department plans a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at the station, 9577 Edison St. NE. Event cost is by donation only. Meals will consist of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. Tickets will be sold for a 50/50 raffle, at $1 apiece, or six for $5.

SMITH TWP. CLEANUP – Smith Township’s Spring Cleanup and Tire Drive will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1. Dropoffs will be to Maple Ridge Park at 13501 Bandy Road. Event is open to Smith Township and Sebring residents. Limit of five tires (no rims) at $2 per car/truck; $10 per tractor tire. No businesses. No yard waste, TVs, monitors, batteries. No paint, oil or fluids. Appliances and scrap metal will be accepted. No freon.

CAR SHOW – Sebring First Church of the Nazarene, 626 W. Maryland Ave. in Sebring, plans a car show at 1 p.m. Saturday. Event will include raffle, concessions and awards. John Hampu Band will perform. For more information, call 330-614-4607 or 330-277-6115.

RUMMAGE SALE – Free Community Rummage Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22-23 at Bolton Manor, 14760 Gaskill Drive NE in Lexington Township. Reserve a spot by calling Sandy Foor at 330-260-5660. Inside spots for both days (with table provided) can be reserved for $30. Outside spots for both days (vendors must supply tables) can be reserved for $20.

PLANT SALE – Alliance Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at Beechwood Playground, 2270 Beechwood Ave. in Washington Township.

TASTE OF ALLIANCE – The 2nd annual Taste of Alliance will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. June 28 from 100 E. Main St. to 400 E. Main St. The event will coincide with Alliance’s Final Friday. A variety of cuisines from local restaurants, food trucks and vendors will start at Jupiter Event Center, 346 E. Main St. and move throughout downtown. The John Hampu Band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Caboose Concert Stage as part of Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce’s Rockin’ at the Caboose series.

SPRING FLING – Sebring Historical Society’s Spring Fling event will run noon to 4 p.m. May 18 at the American Legion Post 76, 395 W. California Ave., in the back banquet hall. Events planned include reverse raffle bingo, Posey Picking Tree, Duck Pond and the bring-a-plant-take-a-plant exchange. All money raised will benefit and help maintain The Strand Theatre in Sebring.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance-area news in brief for April 26