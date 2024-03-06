Area man arrested on kidnapping charges in ‘potential human trafficking investigation’
A Middletown man has been arrested on kidnapping and sexual assault charges in connection to a “potential human trafficking investigation.”
Isauro Garcia Cruz, 43, was arrested for kidnapping, unlawful sexual conduct with a juvenile gross sexual imposition, and interference with custody, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said they began investigating Cruz after reports of a relationship between him and a 15-year-old girl.
The investigation led detectives to Bedford County, Virginia, where they were assisted by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in finding Cruz and the teenager.
Cruz was also charged with delinquency of a child in Bedford County.
Deputies said the 15-year-old girl was unaccompanied from Honduras and was placed in a sponsor’s home in Middletown by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The girl’s sponsor was Cruz’s girlfriend.
The sheriff’s office said they are investigating if the girl was a victim of human trafficking.
Cruz is in the custody of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting extradition.
