Area law enforcement 'take back' over 1,500 pounds of prescription drugs

More than 1,525 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication was collected by the METRICH region during the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events Saturday.

In Richland County, METRICH − along with the Mansfield Division of Police; the Richland County Sheriff’s Office; the Shelby Police Department; Lexington Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth; Richland County Solid Waste Authority; Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board − participated in the initiative, collecting nearly 115 pounds of medication.

Here are the totals of the 1,528 pounds collected from other area agencies that held Take Back Day events:

The METRICH region collected over 1,528 pounds of unused or expired medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events on April 27. Huron County led the way with nearly 244 pounds collected.

Ashland County: Ashland County Sheriff's Office, 200 pounds

Crawford County: Bucyrus Police Department, 109.4 pounds; Galion Police Department, 71 pounds; Crestline Police Department, 37 pounds

Hancock County: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 98.4 pounds

Huron County: Huron County Sheriff’s Office, 64.8 pounds; Willard Police Department, 81 pounds; New London Police Department, 30 pounds; Bellevue Police Department, 6 pounds; and Norwalk Police Department, 62 pounds

Knox County: Danville Police Department, 54.4 pounds; Fredericktown Police Department, 39.5 pounds; and Mt. Vernon Police Department, 47.2 pounds

Marion County: Marion County Sheriff’s Office/Marion Police Department, 168.8 pounds

Morrow County: Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, 191.72 pounds

Richland County: Mansfield Police Department, 38.6 pounds; Richland County Sheriff’s Office, 25 pounds; Shelby Police Department, 20.2 pounds; and Lexington Police Department, 31 pounds

Seneca County: Fostoria Police Department, 38.5 pounds; Tiffin Police Department, 49.4 pounds; and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, 64.83 pounds

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: METRICH region collects 1,528 pounds of unused medication