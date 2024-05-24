Area high schools reveal valedictorians, salutatorians for this year

GAYLORD — Area high schools have revealed their valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2024.

Below are student profiles for Gaylord, Gaylord St. Mary Cathedral and the Vanderbilt Area School.

Gaylord High School

Samantha Keiser is the GHS valedictorian. She is the daughter of Rachel and Jeremy Keiser and has a 4.31 GPA. Her favorite subject is math.

"From kindergarten to now my favorite subject has always been math, whether it be simple addition problems to complex calculus derivatives. I have always enjoyed the simplicity of math, the wrong or right answer, and the feeling of solving a puzzle. It felt less like homework, and more like an activity. My mother played a large role in my love for math because she was my math teacher for five years of my life and always found ways to make it seem entertaining," said Keiser.

Samantha Keiser

Keiser is unsure of which college she will attend, but intends to study biology and math and to go into either microbiology or veterinary medicine.

"It is important to work hard for your pursuits, but do not prioritize it above even more important things like faith, family and friends. Your dreams may be short lived, but these will remain," Keiser said.

Jonah Boling is the GHS salutatorian and is the son of Stephanie and Jeremy Boling. While in high school, Boling participated in National Honor Society (NHS), varsity basketball, Bible club and symphony band. He also volunteered at Passion Church and coached a team for Bear Basketball.

Jonah Boling

AP Modern World History is his favorite subject.

"It is distinctly my favorite as it was a smaller class of six people, making it easy to learn together, as well as the teacher, Mr. Macfalda, really made sure we understood the content and prepared us for the AP exam so that we may all succeed," he said.

"While my official college decision is not yet made I am leaning towards the University of Michigan or Liberty University, at which I am unsure of my major. But I am leaning towards possibly studying either theology, Christian theology, or possibly pursuing a degree in mathematics," Boling added. "It’s an admirable thing to work hard, to achieve that which you set out to do, and likewise it is commendable to use that which you have been blessed with, such as talents and skills. But even more notable and praiseworthy is the seeking of truth and the living by that which you have found."

Gaylord St. Mary Cathedral School

The 2024 valedictorian is Jackson Koenig. He is the son of Nicole and William Koenig. His favorite activities are basketball, football and the NHS.

Jackson Koenig

Koenig's favorite subject is math "because I enjoy solving problems."

"They are sometimes like puzzles and I find the patterns in math to be interesting," he said.

After graduation Koenig plans to attend the University of Michigan to study computer science in the college of engineering.

The 2024 salutatorian is Miriam Murrell. She is the daughter of Brandy and David Murrell.

She has a 3.97 GPA and was active in varsity cross country, basketball, track, the NHS and the International Thespian Society.

Miriam Murrell

"I am committed to Oakland University to study business and marketing. I hope to someday open my own business. At Oakland, I will also be running cross country and track," said Murrell.

Vanderbilt Area School

Abigail Serino is the valedictorian for the Vanderbilt Area School. She is the daughter of Christina and James Bunker and Anthony Serino.

Abigail Serino

She has a 3.68 GPA and has been active in volleyball along with baseball, basketball and school council.

"My favorite subject is math. I’ve always been good with numbers (and) it has always been easiest for me," she said. "I plan to attend NCMC in Petoskey for an associate degree. After that I’ll transfer to a university. My major is undecided."

Vanderbilt will not have a salutatorian this year, according to Principal David Harwood.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Area high schools reveal valedictorians, salutatorians for this year