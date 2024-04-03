Area Happenings: Whiz Bang Science Show at the Orrville Public Library

Whiz Bang Science Show, 6 p.m. Thursday, Orrville Public Library, 230 N. Main St., Dr. Dave's Great American Eclipse Show will present information about eclipses and the history and science related to them. Register on the library's calendar, www.orrville.lib.oh.us, or by contacting the Information Desk at 330-683-1065. Each person registered will receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses to safely view the April 8 eclipse.

Director of natural resources at Cleveland Metroparks Jennifer Grieser, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ashland University's Ronk Lecture Hall inside the Dwight Schar College of Education. The event is free and open to the public. There is also an option to attend via a webinar. Participants can register for the webinar at ashland.edu/event/environmental-lecture-series-water.

Jennifer Grieser

Contra Dance, 7 p.m. Saturday, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Instruction included. No partner necessary. Recommended for all ages. Calling by Susan English. Suggested donations are $7 adults, $5 students. Carry clean shoes and personal water bottle. More information and videos at https://www.woosterdance.com. Future date: May 4.

Hard Days Night, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Beatles cover band. VIP seating, $30; main floor, $25; balcony, $20; wheelchair/companion, $20. Tickets available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lionslincolntheatre/1070363, by phone at 330-481-9105 and at the door.

College of Wooster Spring Dance Concert with guest artist Dominic Moore-Dunson, 7:30 p.m. April 11, 12 and 13, Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St., Wooster. The box office for the concert opens Monday. For more information or to reserve tickets visit the box office in Freedlander Theatre, call 330-263-2241, or visit wooster.edu/tickets.

Violinist Chad Hoopes and violist Matthew Lipman, 7 p.m. April 12, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster Tickets are available at WayneArtsCenter.org/WCP.

County Line Historical Museum open house, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 281 N. Market St., Shreve. Parking at Shreve Auto Repair, Farmers National bank and downtown lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2 and children 12 and younger, free. For group appointments and more information call Nancy Raymond 330-496-4024. Open houses are the second Saturday of each month.

Homemade Butter Workshop, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Lehman's, 4779 Kidron Road, Kidron. Learn how to make butter from store-bought or fresh cow cream, using different methods to create sweet or cultured butter, with or without electricity.

Ten Weeks of Tasty, through April 26, downtown Wooster. Each drink shop and restaurant brings its own signature flare to their establishment, and they will be highlight. Beginning Thursday enjoy the highlighted restaurant, and on Friday's enjoy a drink shop highlighted. The rotation will be followed for 10 weeks. More information: https://www.mainstreetwooster.org/ten-weeks-of-tasty.

Michele and Jeremy Patterson mix pancake batter at a previous Maple Syrup Missions Festival at Sonnenberg Mennonite Church in Kidron. This year's event is April 20.

Maple Syrup Missions Festival, 7-10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20, Sonnenberg Mennonite Church, 14367 Hackett Road, Kidron. Pancake and sausage breakfast by donations. Proceeds support mission and missionaries.

Orrville Rotary Club Pancake Day, 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday, April 20, Trinity United Methodist Church. Proceeds will allow the club to continue providing scholarships to students, provide funding for inbound and outbound exchange students, donate funds for community projects and nonprofits, and expand the flag project. Tickets are a suggested donation of $7 and kids 5-and-under eat free.

Musclepalooza, Saturday, May 11, Dragway 42, West Salem. Cllector car enthusiasts, muscle car fans, drag racers and families looking for an exciting day at the track. Experience top-speed drag racing with $15,000 in payouts, professionally judged car shows with awards and more. Tickets and participant registrationare open now and available at​​www.hemmings.com/event/musclepalooza.

12th Annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion, June 21-22, Ashland, Ashland County Fairgrounds, 2042 Claremont Ave., Ashland. Hosted by the Ohio Chapters of the American Truck Historical Society. Show hours are 1-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Hundreds of vintage trucks, trucking memorabilia display, swap meet, camping with RV hookups, truck crawl, Jake-off, light show, truck model contest, truck swap meet, country convoy and more. Vitis https://www.facebook.com/OhioVintageTruckReunion for more information.

Flxible & Converted Bus Centennial Summit 2024, Aug. 21-25, Mohican Adventures campground in Loudonville. For information for the 2024 Flxible Bus Summit visit the Flxible Owners International Facebook page.

