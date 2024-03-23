Area entrepreneur opens Taxi Up Tax Service in Wrens

Virginia Hall cuts the ribbon officially opening her new Wrens location of Taxi Up Tax Services located at 217B Broad Street.

Tax season is here and Virginia Hall, who has offered services in Sandersville for the last four years, has opened a location in downtown Wrens.

“We offer individual tax services where we process your W2, can do your SSA Social Security 1099 forms that are tax exemptible and process business returns as long as you have your proper documentation, invoices, profit and losses, receipts,” Hall said. “I offer tax planning as well and do tax resolution. If someone has an IRS debt, I am certified where I can go before the IRS and speak for them and help lower their tax liability.”

Taxi Up Tax Services, located at 217 B Broad Street in Wrens, is open by appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

“I’m a diehard entrepreneur,” Hall said. “I’m faithful. I’m dedicated. I’m consistent. I love what I do. I love people. Most importantly, I love God.”

Virginia Hall

She also offers business formation services where she helps clients set up their LLC Status.

“I offer business coaching, putting plans and strategies in place to help them sustain an appropriate income. We have different plans they can choose from either in person or via Zoom,” Hall said.

She also offers business credit, partnering with lending companies to help others find funding to support their own businesses.

Hall said that she has worked in finance and retail business for 25 years, much of that as a store manager with Jet Food Stores and Circle K in Augusta and Matthews, and later for Sprint in Wrens for almost two years before she opened her own gas station in 2021 in Riddleville.

The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce recently sponsored a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Taxi Up Tax Services.

Hall said that she is offering the first 50 customers who come to the new location a $100 discount off of any of her services.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Area entrepreneur opens Taxi Up Tax Service in Wrens