Area educators named North Dakota County Teachers of the Year

May 29—GRAND FORKS — Teachers in this area are among those selected as County Teachers of the Year in North Dakota, according to an announcement by Kirsten Baesler, the state's superintendent of schools.

They are among 49 educators whom Baesler celebrated recently, saying that they are leaders in their schools and their communities.

"Across our state, in rural areas and larger communities alike, our teachers bring their skills, compassion and dedication to their North Dakota classrooms," Baesler said. "These County Teachers of the Year are examples of educational excellence, who have been recognized as such by their colleagues, their students and their families."

Among the 2024 county winners, by county, are these northeastern North Dakota teachers:

Benson — Abel Sacatani, Warwick Public School; Bottineau — Casey Mills, Westhope Public School; Cavalier — Lane Lindseth, Langdon Area Schools; Grand Forks — John Stempinski, Valley Middle School, Grand Forks; Nelson — Jill Wall, Lakota Elementary School; Pembina — Heather Lafferty, North Border School District, Walhalla; Ramsey — Kelly Anderson, Sweetwater Elementary School, Devils Lake; Rolette — Brooke Zupan, St. John's Public School; Traill — Wendy Dafforn, Hatton Eielson School; and Walsh — Trisha Cole, Park River Area School.

The county awards were announced as part of North Dakota's state Teacher of the Year recognition program. County award recipients are eligible to apply for state Teacher of the Year honors.

North Dakota's Teacher of the Year for 2025 will be named Sept. 27 at a ceremony in the state Capitol. The person who is honored will succeed the incumbent, Sheila Peterson, a physical education teacher at Wachter Middle School in Bismarck. The tenure of the new state Teacher of the Year runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025.

County Teacher of the Year candidates were nominated in January and February. A total of 356 educators were nominated from all 53 North Dakota counties; nominated teachers in five of those counties chose not to apply for County Teacher of the Year consideration, according to Baesler's announcement. In all, there were 496 nominations for the 356 teachers — many were nominated more than once — including 166 nominations from Williams County alone.

Of the 356 teachers who were nominated, 183 applied to be considered for county awards. The applications were then reviewed and scored, and winners from 48 counties were chosen earlier this month.

Baesler has expanded North Dakota's Teacher of the Year program during her tenure as state school superintendent, with a goal of having county award winners from all 53 North Dakota counties. The 2024 class has 49 award winners from 48 counties. LaMoure County has two County Teacher of the Year winners because of a tie in the program's scoring metrics.

Anyone, including students, family members, teacher colleagues and administrators, may nominate a North Dakota teacher for the County Teacher of the Year Award.