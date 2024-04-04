Area eclipse plans abound

Apr. 4—Monday, April 8, portions of the United States (and Southeastern Indiana, which is of particular interest to most Daily News readers), will be at the epicenter of a rare cosmic event, the 2024 total solar eclipse, which is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area.

Totality, when the moon completely blocks out the sun and a solar corona bursts into view, will begin shortly after 3 p.m. and last roughly three minutes. However, that will be preceded and followed by partial phases that last more than an hour as the moon slowly covers, then uncovers, the sun.

The following details plans for the event in Batesville and Rushville. For an overview of what's planned in Greensburg see pages A5 to A8 of today's Daily News.

BATESVILLE

"Visitors from outside the path of totality will likely start arriving a day or two in advance to find a good observing site and finalize their preparations," Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Tucker said. "Of course, the largest influx of visitors is expected on eclipse day itself. This is a unique opportunity to showcase our community and attract visitors from near and far."

"The solar eclipse is a rare phenomenon that has everyone talking, but did you know that it can also have a significant impact on local businesses?" Tucker continued. "April 8, 2024, will not be a normal Monday! The hospitality industry will experience the largest impact. Hotels and motels, other lodgings, restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores can expect to see a considerable increase in customers. If your establishment is typically closed on Sundays and/or Mondays, it is highly encouraged to be open or remain open. If you plan on staying open for extended hours, please be sure to post them on our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/batesvilleindianachamber."

Sunday, April 7

The public is invited to visit and enjoy the Eclipse 2024 Batesville Blackout Bash at the Bill Gillespie Soccer Park.

Monday, April 8

Tucker is encouraging visitors to park at the soccer park and view the total solar eclipse from there.

RUSHVILLE

Planning for the eclipse in Rushville began more than a year ago, according to Rushville Director of Special Projects Kyle Gardner.

"There was a lot of discussion that people should do this or that, but few groups have thoroughly organized many events," Gardner said. "There were talks of some places out in the county offering place for RVs or campers, but lack of interest has caused places to scratch their plans. I believe Rushville Elementary is allowing parking at the school. While listening to the experts, I have tried to somewhat discourage too many events happening on Main Street on the 8th to not contribute to any potential traffic issues. I still want people to have any events they wish, but I try to encourage them to host the events away from busy streets.

Gardner said on Monday, during the total solar eclipse, the city of Rushville is prioritizing public safety with a comprehensive safety plan put together by Police Chief Craig Tucker.

Collaborating closely with Rush County Emergency Management, fire, street and parks departments, the city anticipates an increase in visitors and is determined to minimize potential risks.

"Our primary objective is safety, with a strong emphasis on maintaining smooth traffic flow along our three major highways," he said. "The city welcomes visitors, and we encourage them to participate in any planned events and explore local businesses and restaurants. Rushville will actively promote these events while stressing the importance of safety during this once in a lifetime event."

The Heart of Rushville is organizing and promoting what's being billed as the "Total Eclipse with The Heart of Rushville 2024." According to the organization's director, Joe Rathz, plans call for a three day event that kicks off Saturday, April 6 and runs through Monday, April 8, in keeping with the following schedule.

Saturday, April 6

Ollie's BBQ food truck and Corey's food trailer will be serving from noon until supplies or interest runs out that day in downtown Rushville.

Sunday, April 7

Discovery Park, located on the east side of the Rushville Public Library at Third and Main streets, will feature live bluegrass music starting at noon with The Moon Cave Ramblers and the Boozehounds.

From noon to 4 p.m. (or until sold out) enjoy Strawberries in the Park as the Heart of Rushville serves strawberries with shortcake.

From noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) Ollie's and Corey's mobile food vendors return. In addition, Nana and Pa's will be serving ice cream and shakes.

Monday, April 8

The fun continues in Discovery Park where from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) Ollie's BBQ food truck will be joined by Da Blue Lagoon Great Jamaican Food.