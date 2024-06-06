Area of disturbance to build in Gulf, increase our rain and storm chances next week

The tropics have been quiet so far after the start of the hurricane season on Saturday, but things are about to change.

Any area of disturbance is forecast to develop next week in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

This area will build into a surge of moisture that will eventually lift north.

There are no signs this area will develop into a tropical storm as of now, but we are monitoring it closely because the water temperatures are more July-like.

Regardless, this will help increase are chance of afternoon rain and storms next week.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring several tropical waves off Africa’s coast, but they are not currently projected to develop.

