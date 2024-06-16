Area cooling centers open due to dangerous heat
Multiple businesses in the Miami Valley have opened their doors as “cooling centers” as dangerously high temperatures are expected.
The Ohio EMA shared a list of cooling centers that will be open the week of Monday, June 17-Saturday, June 22.
>> Excessive Heat Watch starts Monday
Heat indexes of around or over 100°F are expected.
A list of some of the cooling center locations can be found below, a full list by the Ohio EMA can be found here.
GREENE COUNTY:
Beavercreek Senior Center
3868 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio, 45432
Phone: 937-426-6166
Beavercreek Community Library
3618 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio, 45432
Phone: 937-352-4001
Fairborn Community Library
1 East Main Street Fairborn, OH 45324
Phone: 937-878-9383
Fairborn Police Department Lobby
70 W Hebble Avenue Fairborn, OH 45324
Phone: 937-754-3000
https://www.fairbornoh.gov/government/police_department/index.php
Fairborn Senior Center
325 N Third St, Fairborn, Ohio, 45324
Phone: 937-878-4141
Yellow Springs Community Library
415 Xenia Avenue Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Phone: 937-352-4003
Yellow Springs Senior Center
227 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Phone: 937-767-5751
John Bryan Community Center
100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, Ohio, 45387
Phone: 937-767-7202
New Carlisle Library
111 E Lake Ave, New Carlisle, Ohio, 45344
Phone: 937-854-3601
Hours: Monday thru Thursday 9:30 am-8:30 pm, Friday 9:30 am - 6 pm, and Saturday 10 am - 6 pm
Xenia Community Library
76 E Market St, Xenia, Ohio, 45385
Phone: 937-352-4000
Cedarville Community Library
20 S Miller St, Cedarville
Phone: 937-352-4006
Winters-Bellbrook Community Library
57 West Franklin Street Bellbrook, OH 45305
Phone: 937-352-4004
CLARK COUNTY:
The Salvation Army
15 S. Plum St. Springfield, Ohio 45506
Phone: 937-322-3434
Hours: Monday 6/17 thru Friday 6/21 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
PREBLE COUNTY:
Preble County District Library- Camden Branch
140 S. Main Street
Hours: Monday-Thurs- 12-8 PM; Tues: 2-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 10 AM- 2 PM
Eaton Community Church
813 Camden Road
Monday-Friday 9 AM-5 PM
Preble County Council on Aging
800 E. St. Clair Street
Monday-Friday 8 AM-4 PM
HIT Foundation Main Office
2009 US 127 N.
Hours: 24/7
Preble County YMCA
450 Washington Jackson Road
Must sign guest waiver and show picture ID
Monday-Saturday
Preble County District Library- Genealogy Department
450 S. Barron St
Monday-Friday
Preble County District Library- Eldorado Branch
150 N. Main St
Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Franklin and Harrison Streets
Thursday and Friday 11AM- 6 PM
Trinity Church
511 N. Commerce Street
Monday-Saturday 1-5PM
Preble County District Library- New Paris Branch
115 N. Washington St
Monday- Wednesday; Friday-Saturday
Preble County District Library- West Alexandria Branch
16 N. Main St
Monday- Wednesday; Friday-Saturday
Preble County LIbrary- West Elkton Branch
135 N. Main St
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Preble County District Library- West Manchester Branch
212 S. High Street
Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
SHELBY COUNTY:
Alpha Community Center
950 Childrens Home Rd, Sidney, Ohio, 45365
Phone: 937- 498-9758
Hours: Monday - Friday: 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County
304 S West Ave, Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: (937)-492-5266
Hours: Monday - Friday: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ; Saturday: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ; Closed on Sunday